The Emporia High girls tennis team took eighth place at its home tournament on Saturday.
The doubles team of Kaitlynn Velazquez and Lillee Frank was the top Spartan finisher of the day, taking home eighth place in the 16-team doubles bracket. Olivia Boettcher and Ashlynn Foraker placed 14th.
In the singles division, Emporia teammates Darion Chadwick and Jayden Birk faced off in the 13th place match, with Chadwick winning in a tiebreaker 8-7(2).
Blue Valley won the eight-team tournament, with Manhattan taking second and Andover placing third.
The Spartans will return to action Tuesday at Andover Central and then next Tuesday at Washburn Rural.
