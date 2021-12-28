David Owen Jones was born in Emporia, Kansas on February 8, 1946, to Arthur and Arlene Reimer Jones of Reading. He died December 25, 2021, at the age of 75. He graduated from Reading Grade School and was a member of the Reading United Methodist Church. In his earlier years he helped on the farm, until he started work at Hetlinger Sheltered Workshop in 1982. He took pride in his work and was eager to go every day. There he developed strong bonds with staff and fellow clients. He lived at Linn House in Emporia for many years and thrived on his daily routines.
The family is grateful to the staff at Quest Services, Hetlinger, Linn House and most recently Chase County Care and Rehab, where he spent his last days. At each of these places David was not only cared for, but he was also cared about.
David is survived by his brother, Don (Sue) Jones of Reading; nieces and nephews, Brent (Heather) Jones of Reading, Jessi (Chris) Kirkpatrick of Osage City, Curt Jones of Emporia, Kinsey Jones of Reading and 6 great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Doug Jones. David’s gentleness, politeness and easy-going nature will be missed by all who knew him.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Reading Cemetery next to his parents. (Casual dress is requested) Memorial contributions may be made to the Chase County Care and Rehabilitation Center or Hand In Hand Hospice and sent in care of the Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home at P.O. Box 43, Lebo, Kansas 66856. Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.
