Donna Jean Lee, formerly of Shawnee,
Kansas, entered into rest Monday,
September 12, 2022 at Lexington Park
Health and Rehab in Topeka. She was 89.
Donna was born February 9, 1933 in
Emporia, Kansas to Ray Stanley and
Harriette A. (Shafer) Rowley.
Donna is preceded in death by her
parents, Ray and Harriette Rowley;
husband, Robert W. Lee; sons, Stanley
“Stan” Lee and Brian Lee; and brother,
Harley Rowley. She is survived by her
daughter, Nannett Fowler of Emporia,
KS; son, Robert Lee of Lilian, AL;
8 grandchildren; and many great
grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at
11:00 a.m., Friday, September 16, 2022 at
Dunlap Cemetery near Council Grove,
KS. Memorial contributions may be made
to Prairie Wind Hospice in care of Charter
Funerals. Online condolences may be
made at www.charterfunerals.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.