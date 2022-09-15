Donna Jean Lee, formerly of Shawnee,

Kansas, entered into rest Monday,

September 12, 2022 at Lexington Park

Health and Rehab in Topeka. She was 89.

Donna was born February 9, 1933 in

Emporia, Kansas to Ray Stanley and

Harriette A. (Shafer) Rowley.

Donna is preceded in death by her

parents, Ray and Harriette Rowley;

husband, Robert W. Lee; sons, Stanley

“Stan” Lee and Brian Lee; and brother,

Harley Rowley. She is survived by her

daughter, Nannett Fowler of Emporia,

KS; son, Robert Lee of Lilian, AL;

8 grandchildren; and many great

grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at

11:00 a.m., Friday, September 16, 2022 at

Dunlap Cemetery near Council Grove,

KS. Memorial contributions may be made

to Prairie Wind Hospice in care of Charter

Funerals. Online condolences may be

made at www.charterfunerals.com.

