Frank Lee Robidou, 81, Americus, Kansas, lost his battle with cancer and was called to heaven at Chase County Care and Rehabilitation Center, Cottonwood Falls, Kansas on Sunday, June 5, 2022.
Frank was born in Morris County, Kansas on June 4, 1941, the son of William H. and Jessie (Ramsaur) Robidou. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Jaqueline in 2012, as well as a grandson, Craig; brothers, James and Charlie; and sister, Esther. He is survived by his wife of 9 years, Connie; his children, Rick Robidou and wife Rhonda, Americus, Kansas, Laurie Turner and husband Wade, Colorado, and Brad Robidou and wife Vicki, Arizona; as well as 7 grandchildren: Kari, Kristy, Brent, Heath, Lauren, Tanner, and Tucker; and 5 great-grandchildren, Colin, Dean, Kairi, Eli and Piper.
Frank was an auto mechanic in Council Grove for many years before moving to Americus and becoming a diesel mechanic, eventually retiring as Production Manager for Emporia Detroit Diesel.
Frank was loved for his very fun sense of humor, his huge heart for others, and his woodworking skills among so many other things. He crafted walnut bedroom sets for each of his children and grandchildren through the years. He enjoyed hunting, traveling, and time with his family and friends. He will be missed by us all.
A graveside service will be held at the Calvary Cemetery, Council Grove, Kansas on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 2:30 P.M. The service will be conducted by Father Andrew Seiler, Saint Rose Catholic Church, Council Grove, Kansas.
Memorials have been established for the Americus Project Playscape/Splash Pad and Emporia Friends of the Zoo. Contributions may be sent to Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
