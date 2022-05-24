A new electronic outdoor sign was installed at the Emporia Public Library last week, thanks to a fundraising effort by the Friends of the Library.
According to a written release, the sign project was the beneficiary of the 2020 Friends of the Library Match Day funding campaign, which received additional matching funds from the Emporia Community Foundation through that process. Funding was also provided through state aid and the capital outlay fund.
“A more visible outdoor sign had been needed by the library for quite a while,” said executive director Robin Newell. “The communication resources that the library had during the pandemic made it very obvious that it was hard for the public to know when the library was open and about our programming."
Newell said the library has already received "many positive comments" about the sign. Not only does the sign display digital messages, it also shows the library's street address number visible from the road.
Newell said she was grateful for all of the hard work and support that went into this almost two-year project, from the library board, library and city staff, the Friends of the Library and the city commissioners who approved the installation of the sign.
For more information and updates about library services that are available, please visit the library’s website at emporialibrary.org, follow the Emporia Public Library Facebook page or contact Executive Director Newell at newellr@emporialibrary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.