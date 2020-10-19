Five volunteers came together early Saturday morning at VFW Post No. 1980 to box more than 30 packages for the 17th shipment of the Military Care Package Fund Drive.
Organizer Dianne Tebbetts has been doing the drive by herself for the past 11 years.
Tebbetts is a veteran herself, and she wants to show the 200 Kansas men and women deployed overseas that the community is thinking of them.
“We generally wait and send them the first of December so they get them by Christmas, but someone suggested to send them out early so they would have them by Veterans Day,” she explained. “I thought, ‘That is awesome, coming from the founding city of Veterans Day.’ So, we got started early this year.”
Nane Weaver was one of the volunteers, Saturday morning.
Weaver is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, having served for four and a half years during the 1970s. Coming from the VFW Post No. 7057, he took a break from remodeling his kitchen to help.
“It means that the younger soldiers that I used to be get a care package. It means a lot,” Weaver said. “I got one when I was overseas, and of course it was about Christmas time, and they told me I could not open it until Christmas.”
He shared that year that he received cookies and other goodies. Despite the cookies turning to crumbs, all the guys deployed got together to share their treats.
“They were crumbs, but oh boy, were they good crumbs,” he said with a laugh. “It was fun. Getting something from home is always cool.”
The number one item requested was beef jerky, Tebbetts said.
In total, she was able to send off 178 pairs of socks, 100 packages of homemade beef jerky and four boxes of toiletries.
“We got a little bit of everything,” she said.
Two years ago, the drive sent off approximately 48 boxes. Her goal was to send 50 boxes this year.
“I guess because of the coronavirus, I am okay,” she said. “I am still a little disappointed, because I was hoping to send more, but it is what it is. Any number, really, is good. I will accept that.”
Despite the challenges the ongoing novel coronavirus has presented this year, Tebbetts is thankful for the support from the community for their 17th shipment.
She plans to have another fund drive the same time next year. However, Tebbetts said that it just depends on how many men and women are deployed overseas for how she sets her goal.
“The more we have deployed, the more I am hoping to send,” she said.
The packages will be taken to the post office on Thursday to be shipped out. Soldiers should receive their care packages around Veterans Day, coming from the city that founded the federal holiday.
