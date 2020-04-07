Lyon County Public Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 in its Tuesday afternoon situation report.
The report stuck at 25 confirmed cases and eight presumed positives, the same as Monday. However, after the county reported its first six recovered patients on Monday, it included two more on Tuesday. The 33 cases in the county include those who have recovered, bringing the active cases in the county to 25.
"We are promoting the community wearing a mask when they are out and about," added Lyon County Public Health in an email to The Gazette. "Please go to Lyon County Public Health Facebook page and post a selfie in the comment section, showing you wearing your mask."
In all, Lyon County has tested 123 people, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Enivronment. That is a rate of 3.71 people per 1,000 in the county who have received a COVID-19 test. Coffey County has the highest rate of testing in the area, with 11.37 people per 1,000. In all, 32 of 93 tests in Coffey County have come back positive.
Chase County is yet to see a positive test out of 11 people tested. Greenwood County has just one confirmed positive of 17 tests. Morris and Osage counties still sit at two and three positives, respectively.
The KDHE reported an even 900 cases in its daily report; up 55 from Monday. The number of deaths also rose slightly to 27, up two from the day before.
Kansas has 223 total hospitalizations due to COVID-19, and has administered 8,614 negative tests. The youngest person hospitalized with the virus, so far, is 53 years old, with a median and average age of 61 statewide.
Lyon County Public Health releases its situation report at 3 p.m. daily. Statewide numbers are reported by the KDHE shortly before 1 p.m. every day.
