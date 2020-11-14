Chase County Cross Country had two runners qualify for state on September 24, 2020 at the 2A Regional in Wamego. Sophomore Cooper Schroer and Senior Brock Lauer. Schroer, a first year runner medaled 10th and veteran runner Lauer medaled 4th. Due to Covid-19, state races were redistricted and an additional state venue was added. Schroer and Lauer competed at the new venue in Victoria on October 31st. This fabulous course home to the Fort Hays State Cross Country team. Brock Lauer ran a personal best time of 17:04 and medaled 11th and Cooper Schroer placed 77th out of 105 competitors.
Lauer medals 11th at state, Schroer places 77th
- Special to the Leader-News
