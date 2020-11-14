Chase County Cross Country had two runners qualify for state on September 24, 2020 at the 2A Regional in Wamego. Sophomore Cooper Schroer and Senior Brock Lauer. Schroer, a first year runner medaled 10th and veteran runner Lauer medaled 4th. Due to Covid-19, state races were redistricted and an additional state venue was added. Schroer and Lauer competed at the new venue in Victoria on October 31st. This fabulous course home to the Fort Hays State Cross Country team. Brock Lauer ran a personal best time of 17:04 and medaled 11th and Cooper Schroer placed 77th out of 105 competitors.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.