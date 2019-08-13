Emergency crews responded to the report of an injury accident south of Emporia on the Kansas Turnpike Tuesday afternoon.
Shortly after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, scanner traffic indicated an injury accident near mile-marker 106 on the Kansas Turnpike — about 21 miles south of the Emporia tollgate. The accident occurred in the southbound lane.
Dispatch indicated the victim was awake and breathing but was complaining of pain to their head and hands.
We will have more information when it is made available.
