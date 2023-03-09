Two K-99 bridges that intersects the Kansas Turnpike will soon be closed to traffic to accommodate bridge construction.
The bridges, located at mile marker 132.992 — near the Merchant Street exit — and at mile marker 134.893, will be closed beginning April 3. A designated detour for K-99 traffic will be marked with signage starting next week through mid-November, weather-permitting.
The construction project will increase overhead clearance for KTA traffic, as well as include work on guardrails, pier protection. slope improvements and overall bridge rehabilitation.
Work will be completed by Burns & McDonnell Engineering Co., of Kansas City, Mo., who was awarded the $4.8 million bid in April 2022.
The Kansas Turnpike Authority began increasing overhead bridge heights in 2016 to a minimum of 15-feet 9-inches, and since then, 67 bridges have been raised.
Drivers are encouraged check for traffic impacts at www.KanDrive.org, subscribe to KTA Alerts for roadway incident information, follow the Kansas Turnpike on Twitter, and watch for information on KTA’s digital message signs. Sign up to receive monthly highlights of KTA’s Construction News and updates here: https://www.ksturnpike.com/communication
