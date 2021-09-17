Antonia Marie Sanchez, 80, Emporia, Kansas, passed away Monday, September 13, 2021 at the University of Kansas Medical Center, Kansas City.
Antonia Marie Sanchez was born in Emporia, Kansas on January 12, 1941, the daughter of Jose and Ygnacia (Solis) Sanchez. They died earlier. She was also preceded in death by her son, Ralph Rodriguez.
Surviving family members include her daughter, Sandra Rodriguez, Homestead, Florida; sisters, Margaret Harris, Juanita Hernandez, and Mary Ellen Sotelo, Emporia; ten grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren.
She was a member of Saint Catherine Catholic Church in Emporia.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. at Saint Catherine Catholic Church with the Rosary recited at 9:30 A.M. Mass will be celebrated by Father Carter Zielinski, Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Emporia. Cremation is planned.
