What will it take to control the COVID-19 pandemic and allow our economy to recover? Scientifically the answers are pretty simple. Wear masks anytime you are in public. Doing so helps protect you and others you are around. No one wants to be the cause of a parent or grandparent’s death. Practice good hygiene, hand washing frequently with soap for 20 seconds each time and keeping your hands away from your face. Don’t neglect social distancing (maintain a distance of 6 feet between yourself and others). Stay at home as much as you can.
The danger in trying to do this is some in our society feel entitled to do whatever they want; they refuse to wear a mask and get away with it. We have an evil, obscene lack of constructive leadership and honesty from our government. Way too many in governance are afraid to do the right thing. Divisiveness is the order of the day. It will tear our country apart unless something changes soon.
PLEASE wear a mask all the time in public and question the motivations those who pander to the “entitled.”
Michael Mawdsley, MD
Emporia
