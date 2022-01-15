EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back …
Dave Watkins, who has been named the new principal at Northern Heights High School. Watkins is coming to USD 251 North Lyon County from Burlington High School.
Emporia High diver Braxton Higgins for maintaining his undefeated record with a No. 1 finish at Topeka West. We will be watching you at the Olympics some day.
The Spartan girls wrestling team for picking up some dual victories again Paola and Seaman.
Marvin and Vicki Adcock and Ron and Jane Scott for more than 40 years of service with Kansas Graphics in Cottonwood Falls. You are all very much deserving of your retirement and I hope you enjoy it!
On that note ... congrats to John and Brenda French for taking over Kansas Graphics. It’s exciting to see this longstanding business not only stay in Chase County, but also stay a family-owned business.
A very big congratulations to Kathryn and Jared Whitcomb on the birth of their baby boy, Zebulun Ford Whitcomb. Zebulun was the first baby born at Newman Regional Health this year, coming into the world at 9:21 p.m. Jan. 4. What an entrance!
And a continued thank you to our health care workers and first responders for your continued dedication and sacrifices over the course of this incredibly draining pandemic. Thank you for all you do to keep our community safe and healthy.
Ryann Brooks
News and Online Editor
