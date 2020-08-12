Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Monday
Child in need of care, information redacted
Citizen community contact, 1200 W. 6th Ave., 10:54 a.m.
Non-injury accident, 600 Merchant St., 12:57 p.m.
Non-injury accident, W. 6th Ave. and Oak St., 1:01 p.m.
Citizen community contact, 1600 W. South Ave., 1:28 p.m.
Citizen community contact, 800 Cottonwood St., 2:15 p.m.
Non-injury accident, W. 6th Ave. and Prairie St., 3:14 p.m.
Sex offense, information redacted
Agency assist, by phone, 4:15 p.m.
Disorderly conduct, 1200 E. 12th Ave., 5:22 p.m.
Tuesday
Suspicious person, 400 Market St., 10:24 a.m.
Agency assist, by phone, 3:11 p.m.
Disorderly conduct, 1100 Mary St., 6:15 p.m.
Family disturbance, information redacted
Wednesday
Traffic - DUI, Road 250 and Burlingame Rad, 1:25 a.m.
Sheriff
Monday
Lost property, 9:50 a.m.
Lost property, 2:46 p.m.
Investigative case, 400 Mechanic St., 3:38 p.m.
Tuesday
Non-injury accident, 1500 Road 350, Admire, 9:57 a.m.
Non-injury accident, Road 270 and N. Hwy. 99, Admire, 11:26 p.m.
Wednesday
Criminal threat, 400 Merchant St., 4:05 a.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Monday
Embezzlement, by phone, 10:17 a.m.
Forgery - counterfeiting, 1400 Industrial Rd., 3:44 p.m.
Fraud, 500 Mechanic St., 5:41 p.m.
Criminal damage, 2800 Sonora Dr., 5:50 p.m.
Tuesday
Hit and run, 1000 Rural St., 12:33 p.m.
Fraud, by phone, 2:57 p.m.
Theft - shoplifting, 2700 W. Hwy. 50, 3:32 p.m.
Burglary - vehicle, 600 W. 5th Ave., 5:27 p.m.
Wednesday
Criminal damage, 1100 Cottonwood St., 7:16 a.m.
Sheriff
Monday
Theft - Shoplifting, 1000 Merchant St., 8:26 a.m.
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
