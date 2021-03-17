The Emporia Area Chamber and Visitors Bureau is pleased to announce that LeLan Dains has been chosen as the Director of the Emporia Convention & Visitors Bureau.
For more than a decade, LeLan Dains has been a fixture in the world of cycling. He is most known for his role as a former owner and event manager for the World's Premiere Gravel Race. LeLan also co-owns the Emporia based bicycle shop, Gravel City Adventure & Supply Company, and is the founder of Emporia Spanish Speakers, a local non-profit organization dedicated to learning about Spanish language and culture.
A native Emporian, LeLan earned a degree in Recreation and Tourism Management from Emporia State University. He has dedicated the better part of his working career to bringing new activities to the Emporia community. LeLan enjoys living in Emporia alongside his wife, Christina, and their two children, Adella and Jack.
LeLan rose above the over 25 applicants from across the United States, and replaces Susan Rathke who retired after nearly 28 years of service at the Visitors Bureau. Jeanine McKenna, President/CEO of the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce says, "I am excited to have LeLan join our team and am confident in his ability to grow the Visitors Bureau to the next level."
LeLan stated: "This past year has given me the opportunity to look back at where I've come over the last decade. I am sometimes in awe of what has been created. I am proud to have been involved in bringing such wonderful opportunities to our amazing community. I am elated to have the opportunity to serve in the role as Director of the Convention and Visitors Bureau. I look forward to working with the team in finding new and creative ways to enhance the Emporia experience for our residents and out of town guests."
LeLan will begin his duties on Monday, April 19th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.