EHS traveled north to Junction City in Week 7 where the Blue Jays stomped the Spartans in a 62-15 win. By the time EHS senior Camden Kirmer burst through for a nine-yard rushing score, Junction City had already opened a 35-0 lead over the visitors. The Spartans and Kirmer struck again when the running back connected with senior Daniel Knapp for a 35-yard passing touchdown, but those points came as mere conciliation as the Blue Jays pulled away, and EHS (2-5) will now look to snap a three-game losing streak on Oct. 23 when the Spartans travel to Manhattan.
Here’s what happened elsewhere across the local high school football scene this weekend:
Olpe 61, Northern Heights 0
The Eagles maintained their undefeated record Friday night, handling Northern Heights (1-6) in a third-consecutive shutout victory.
Olpe (7-0) pounced on the Wildcats from the jump with running back Kynden Robert’s three-touchdown performance pacing the Eagles. After senior Chris Olsson put Olpe on the board with a 12-yard rushing score, Robert found the end zone on three-straight possessions, punching in a one-yard touchdown run before recording a pair of receiving touchdowns from quarterback Damon Redeker to put the Eagles up 27-0 in the first quarter.
Olsson added to his stat line with rushing scores of 74 and 20 yards in the second quarter, and Redeker, a junior, tossed his third touchdown on the game to Jordan Barnard to further the lead. Junior Derek Holeting ran in a 43-yard touchdown and caught a touchdown pass with 1:03 remaining in the game to close out Olpe offensive outpouring.
For Northern Heights, it was another offensive struggle Friday as the Eagle’s made it a fourth-straight contest without allowing a touchdown. Sophomore quarterback Drew Fields showed more improvement in Week 7, completing four of his seven passes for 22 yards with an interception in the shutout defeat. On the ground, there wasn’t much to be found for Fields and running backs Cody Medlen and Braden Hines as the Wildcats finished with one total rushing yard.
In Week 8, Olpe will close out its regular season slate with a trip to Northeast. The Wildcats are set to host Valley Heights.
Hartford 62, Marais des Cygnes Valley 16
It was the Shayden Sull show for a second-straight week as Hartford bowled past MDCV for its third win in as many weeks.
Sull, a junior, burned the Trojans for 309 yards and six touchdowns on only 18 carries to help carry the Jaguars (4-3) to the victory. After tearing up Wakefield in Week 6, Sull has now rushed for 620 yards and nine touchdowns in his last two performances, serving as the motor for what has become an effective Hartford offense.
When Sull wasn’t running the ball, quarterback Ali Smith worked efficiently, completing three of his five passes for 41 yards, including a touchdown pass to Andrew McDiffett to open the night’s scoring.
On defense, the Jaguars made life difficult for MDCV. Hartford intercepted the Trojans three times with Smith, McDiffett and senior Tanner Highley getting in on the fun. Sull and McDiffett scooped up a pair of MDCV fumbles to bring the turnover count to five, and Sull and senior defensive tackle Andy Andrews each picked up a sack. The Jaguars have now allowed just 40 points over their last three games.
Hartford will next travel to Centre for its final regular season game on Oct. 23.
Madison 54, Flinthills 0
The Bulldogs poured it on once again Friday night with 54 first half points to remain unbeaten on the road at Flinthills.
Leaning on its reliable ground game, Madison (7-0) ran over Mustangs with four rushers hitting double-digit yardage while senior Brome Rayburn found the end zone twice along with fellow seniors Hunter Engle, Tristan Smith and Isaac Miser each picking up a rushing score. Altogether, Bulldogs rushers racked up 152 yards on 11 attempts, and with 85 yards and three passing touchdowns from junior quarterback Casey Helm, who connected for two scores with junior Drew Stutesman, Madison had more than enough to continue their march toward the postseason.
The Bulldogs kept their sharpness on defense too, and with Friday night’s shutout have not allowed an opponent more than 14 points since Sept. 4. Junior Braden Rayden led Madison with 4.5 tackles as the Bulldogs forced three turnovers.
Next up, the Bulldogs will host Central on Oct. 23.
Lebo 70, Thunder Ridge 40
Scoring was aplenty as the Wolves and Longhorns combined for 110 points and Lebo came away with another win to improve to 7-0 on the season.
The Wolves showed no signs of rust after winning by forfeit in Week 6, and running back Kyle Reese carried Lebo to another victory. The junior ran for four touchdowns and gained 215 on the ground to pace the Wolves, and caught all three of quarterback Devan McEwen’s touchdown to bring his count to seven total scores on the night. The ever-solid McEwen showed rare cracks, throwing two interceptions, but completed 72% of his passes for 213 yards, putting points on the board for Lebo with his connections to Reese.
Not satisfied with his efforts on the offensive side of the ball, Reese found himself in the middle of everything for the Lebo defense, finishing with a team-high 12.5 tackles as McEwen nabbed a pair of interceptions. While Thunder Ridge found plenty of holes to score their 40 points, the Wolves did enough to support their exploding offense.
Undefeated Lebo will face its final regular season test when MDCV pays a visit to the Wolves in Week 8.
Chase County 54, Udall 0
The Bulldogs bounced back from a Week 6 drubbing at Madison in a big way, overpowering visiting Udall on their home turf.
Chase County (5-2) got it done on the ground with a total of 248 rushing yards in the win. Senior Trint Rogers barreled through the Eagles, recording five touchdowns and 116 yards on seven carries. Quarterback Mitch Budke finished the night with a team-high 133 rushing yards with two scores of his own, and completed his only pass of the night to senior receiver Blaise Holloway for 26 yards.
Budke, a sophomore, and freshman Brock Griffin registered team-high five tackles in the Bulldogs’ fourth shutout victory of the season. Senior Tylon Ibarra recovered a fumble as Chase County smothered Udall, which gained just 49 yards of total offense on the night.
The Bulldogs will close out the regular season with a trip to Oxford in Week 8.
Chapman 37, Council Grove 6
Chapman opened up a 37-0 lead that proved just too much for the fledgling Braves on the road.
Council Grove quarterback Corbyn Allen Miller shined for the Braves (2-5), gaining 91 yards on the ground and 43 yards and a touchdown through the air, but Council Grove found the end zone only once against the Fighting Irish. Senior Ethan Craig added 66 rushing yards, and with contributions from Jesus Solis and Ethan Burton, the Braves tallied an impressive 218 yards on the ground, but Council Grove’s only points came on Miller’s 35-yard touchdown pass to Chase Bacon. On defense Solis’ seven tackles led the Braves.
Council Grove finishes out its regular season slate with a visit from Clay Center on Oct. 23.
