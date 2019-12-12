The USD 251 North Lyon County Board of Education identified its top priorities and qualities for the district’s next superintendent during a meeting with representatives from the Kansas Association of School Boards Wednesday night in Americus.
The activity was facilitated by KASB Deputy Director Brian Jordan and Leadership Services Field Specialist Sue Givens, who spent the day in the district holding focus groups comprised of 40 people — patrons and district staff — prior to the meeting. They also presented the board with the results of an online survey that was taken by 65 people — primarily community members, teachers and staff.
The survey asked people to identify what they felt were the most important qualities for a superintendent to possess. Overwhelmingly, a kids-first personality, personal strength to do the right thing, approachability, and the ability to build relationships were identified as the top four qualities.
For leadership qualities that patrons and staff would like to see, the top answers were community-oriented and involved in the community, a visionary who can build and implement new ideas, a proactive leader and an advocate for the school district on both the state and federal level.
Those surveyed also felt the best superintendent should have experience with the business and operations of a school district, curriculum and instruction leadership, previous superintendent experience and experience working with diverse socioeconomic demographics.
Overall, those surveyed said the successful candidate should have an understanding of fiscal and district operations — meaning managing a budget, taxes and facilities. They should also understand the culture of the communities within the district and understand that USD 251 is currently divided.
The successful candidate should also understand and support the importance of the district’s education programs, curriculum offerings and continue with the redesign process. That redesign process is a point of pride for many people in the district.
Board members identified similar priorities for a successful candidate, stating that, overall, the next superintendent should be invested in the community.
Board members also said the most critical needs of the district included facilities, curriculum and fiscal responsibility.
President Matt Horton said the surveys were helpful as it showed that the community and the board have similar goals for the district’s leadership.
“As you looked at … what the community, what the internet [survey] said and what the board said, is community involvement which also included a high probability of living in the district and rural school background, and we’re definitely looking for somebody who has superintendent experience,” he said. “Something that came through and through was the challenges of multiple communities going into one school district, and we just have to keep that in mind and keep someone who can bring people to the table and try to get along.”
Horton said he believes someone who understands rural communities will be best suited for the role of superintendent at USD 251.
“I think the rural experience and experience as a superintendent in rural Kansas or a surrounding state, but more than likely the Kansas area [is important],” he said. “We’re a lot more alike than we’re different as you get out here in the rural communities and districts. Anybody who’s been unified and gone through things as we have, they’re going to see that. Closing of schools, have they seen something like that? Have they had to do that? How can they visit with patrons who are upset about that?”
Jordan said board members should build questions for candidates around what is most important to the district. Applications are currently being accepted and reviewed by the KASB screening committee, which will return with recommendations on Jan. 20. The board, however, will receive information for all applicants.
Jordan said board members should prepare to interview candidates the last full week of January.
“Things will start to move pretty quick from here on out,” Horton said. “We’re looking forward to [the interviews].”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.