Editor’s note: It’s Christmas Eve! This year, we asked The Emporia Gazette team to share some of their favorite Christmas memories as we head into the holiday. From our family to yours, we hope you have a very happy holiday and we wish you a very merry Christmas.
Molly Mills, advertising: “Some of my favorite Christmas memories were at my Grandma Kitty’s house before she passed away last October. She and my grandpa John, who just passed away last week, used to host our family Christmas and we are a loud, crazy bunch to host. We would always have amazing food, open gifts together and bring out our competitive sides with some kind of game every year. I miss them both dearly and the holidays just aren’t quite the same without them.”
Baileigh Mertens, reporter: “For as long as I can remember, my family has had a very specific Christmas Eve tradition. We would get hot chocolate, drive around and look at Christmas lights while listening to Christmas music and end the night watching ‘The Polar Express.’ I will always remember and cherish this time spent with my family.”
Margie McHaley, production: “I have some of the best memories of Christmas at my grandparents Bob and Rosalie’s house. Their lovely blue and silver tree, Grandma’s awesome bloody Marys and oyster stuffing. Grandpa’s entertaining banter — until after the meal, then he would find a napping spot, even in the middle of all the commotion. Watching the family get rowdy during the white elephant gift exchange. Someone would always end up with the giant red mesh underwear — or in later years — the giant red bra. One year Grandpa’s contribution to the white elephant was a book about the history of Americus. That one got passed multiple times and ended up with me, and wouldn’t ya know it, Grandpa had put a $20 bill inside the book!”
Dan Ferrell, production: “My all-time favorite Christmas memory started with me singing in the Christmas program in middle school. When the program ended, my Dad was there to pick me up. We drove to the grocery store and upon entering, he told me to get whatever I wanted in the store. Oh, the possibilities! We loaded up on snacks and goodies and then went home where my siblings and Mom were getting the Christmas tree set up to be decorated. Decorating the tree was a special event where we would listen to Christmas music, eat and drink lots of goodies. I am forever grateful for my family and our time we had together.”
Ryann Brooks, news and online editor: “Christmas has always meant get-togethers to me. Every year my Aunt Linny would throw a massive Christmas Eve party at their house in Easton, Penn., when I was growing up. Her home was always full with neighbors, family and friends. Sometimes we’d only see these people one time a year, but it didn’t matter. It was always a blast! Sometimes my aunt would hire a Santa Claus to come and talk to the kids at the party. It always seemed magical, no matter what. I obviously no longer live near her and it’s been years since she’s thrown a party, but it doesn’t feel right to me unless we have a houseful of guests on Christmas Eve. Our get-togethers are small, but they make for wonderful memories.”
Zach DeLoach, reporter: “As a kid, before I realized I was a better writer than I was a speaker, I wanted to be a college football play-by-play analyst. One year for Christmas, my parents bought me this ESPN broadcast studio, which was basically just a glorified speaker that included a microphone (complete with an ESPN mic flag) and all the ESPN theme songs for its various sports broadcasts (Monday Night Football, College Gameday, etc.) right at my fingertips. There were no bowl games on Christmas Day back then, so I had to wait an agonizing eternity for a Boxing Day game and forced my cousin to be my color commentator, which I think she hated. It was probably the dorkiest thing I’ve ever done, but given my current career, I think technically it was a resume builder.”
Bettina Shank, operations manager: “For those that know the Yeager family from Neosho Rapids, we are a very close family and enjoy getting together whenever we can. We do our Christmas on Christmas Eve every year. The location changes because our family is so big it’s hard to find a location for all of us to be together comfortably. Over the years, we’ve made lots of memories. We plan a menu and everyone brings something. We usually end up with way too much food. The younger kids draw names and do a gift exchange. Once that is done, the adults do a white elephant exchange. Some gifts are pretty interesting. Last year, I received a picture collage of my nephew Colten that his sister created several years ago. I was not impressed with the gift if you want me to be honest. Luckily his wife told me to look at the back and there were lottery tickets. I kept the lottery tickets and gave him his photo back so he could look at it year round and not me.
We usually play games. Our favorite game is Left Right Center. There are usually a few cuss words said — OK maybe a lot of cuss words and maybe some name calling. We also like to sing Karaoke. My sister Deidra and I are the best singers out of the bunch. But don’t ask anyone else because they don’t tell the truth.
We are blessed to have each other and always look forward to being together.”
