Norman Glenn Fields, 73, of Emporia, died Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Newman Regional Health. Cremation is planned.
His memorial service will be on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at the Emporia American Legion Building, 2921 W. 12th, Leslie Draper, officiant. Donations to either Ball-McColm Post #5, American Legion or the All Veterans Memorial may be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
Norman Glenn Roger Fields, the son of Garland and Marilyn Easter Fields was born February 10, 1946 in Adrian, Michigan. He and Rosaetta Vaughn were married on July 2, 1995 in Emporia. She survives of the home.
He is also survived by three sons, Troy (Joy) Fields of Adrian, MI, Tracy (Jennifer) Fields of Wayland, MI and Terry (Tanya) Fields of Dorr, MI; a sister, Susan (Curtis) Green of Adrian, MI; three step-sisters, Roselyn (Ed) Yoder, Carolyn (Dave) Wilson and Cheryl (Jeff) Herriman all of Adrian, MI; eight grandchildren, Todd, Tim, Tyler, Nathan, Caitlin, Riley, Hunter and Kyleigh; and three great-granddaughters. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Larry.
Norm was a repairman for GTE. He served in the Marines during the Vietnam War. One of his duties was as an escort for fallen soldiers, from the war. He was a member of Ball-McColm Post #5, American Legion, a honorary member of Lowry-Funston Post #1980, Veterans of Foreign Wars, an Officer and Commander of the American Legion Color Guard who perform military services for funerals and Emporia State home football games, Commander of American Legion Riders, the Patriot Guard, the All Veterans Memorial Committee and the Newman Regional Health Auxiliary.
