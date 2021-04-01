The Emporia State University Athletic Training Club held its ninth annual homemade pan-fried taco feed at the Didde Catholic Campus Center, Wednesday.
Proceeds from the event supported the John “Doc” Baxter Athletic Training Student Scholarship and professional development opportunities for students in the ESU Athletic Training Club.
After having last year’s taco feed canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the format of the event this year was altered as a precautionary measure. Rather than requiring customers to come inside to purchase their tacos and allowing them to sit indoors to eat and chat, this year customers drove into the parking lot, where ESU students took their orders and brought out their tacos when they were ready.
Matt Howe, director of the ESU Athletic Training Program, said he expected the new arrangement to expedite the process.
“[The Didde Catholic Campus Center has] another taco feed over there that they used for scholarships for students within the Didde and they ran theirs this way and they said it worked really well for them,” he said. “Going with the grab-and-go style is new for us but I think it’ll be beneficial to go this way too, especially considering we didn’t get to have anything last year.”
Howe arrived at the Didde Catholic Campus Center around 8 a.m. to prepare for the 11 a.m. taco feed, and expected to stay well after the event concluded Wednesday evening. Those joining him were Sally Miller, clinical education coordinator for the ESU Athletic Training Program, and Gilbert Rodriguez, an ESU maintenance worker who has been involved with the event ever since its inception.
Students within the Athletic Training Program assisted with the taco feed as much as they could but were often in and out due to conflicting schedules with classes or practices. Other community members unassociated with the Athletic Training Program — such as friends of Rodriguez or the athletic training scholarship’s namesake John “Doc” Baxter — also offered their time.
Area businesses provided assistance as well. Tyson donated meat, Walmart furnished a gift card to purchase ingredients to go along with the meat and Navrat Office Products printed flyers to announce the event for free.
“There’s financial giving and there’s giving by people just with their volunteerism,” Howe said. “Obviously it takes a little bit more than maybe what some people realize going into this to have an event like this, especially to last as long as it is. It’s an all-day event really.”
Howe said that he has never really counted how many people come to the taco feed but that, in general, each year they sell about 1,400 tacos at $2 apiece or $20 per dozen. While Howe acknowledged that the money raised may not necessarily be a huge amount, it goes a long way in helping reduce the cost of tuition and professional development for athletic training students.
“We’ve sent students to various locations … for professional development where, if they had to pay out of their own pockets, it could easily be $1000,” Howe said. “... Well, the students don’t have that money just sitting around and especially when they don’t know what they’re getting for their money. So we like to look at it as, well, you pay for your membership to the organization and we’ll cover the cost of travel, their registration, their hotel costs. And then they get to go, they get to experience it, they start to make some networking connections. … We don’t gain a whole lot of money for either the scholarship or the professional development, but it’s a step in the right direction.”
