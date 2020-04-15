Lyon County Public Health had been warning for nearly a week that a slow down in the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 was likely due, for the most part, to slow turnaround times in getting tests back.
Wednesday, those predictions proved to be true.
Lyon County Public Health announced it had 42 positive cases of COVID-19 in Wednesday's situation report — up 10 from what was announced Tuesday. The number of presumed positive cases — 13 — was also a slight increase, up one from 24 hours earlier. Three more patients have recovered, bringing that total to 30.
With the large spike in confirmed positive test results, the county goes back up to 25 active cases.
Of the 55 total cases in Lyon County, 36 are in residents between ages 41-70. All 11 new cases are residents of Emporia, bringing the total in Lyon County's largest town to 37 with 10 in north Lyon County and eight south of Emporia. Sixty percent of Lyon County's cases have occurred in women.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced statewide the number of cases was up to 1,494 Wednesday, up 68 from Tuesday. It also reported 76 deaths, seven more than the day before.
COVID-19 is found most common in people ages 45-64 for Kansas as a whole, with that age range accounting for 37 percent of the positive cases. People who identify as "black or African American" have a higher rate of infection in Kansas, with 113.76 out of every 1,000 people contracting the coronavirus, compared to 32.93 out of every 1,000 of those who identified as "white."
The KDHE reported that, as of 11 a.m. Wednesday morning, 175 people had been tested in Lyon County — though its number of positives did not include the 10 reported by Lyon County Public Health in the afternoon.
“You will notice a difference between the numbers we report and the numbers that gets reported by KDHE," read a statement from Lyon County Public Health earlier this week. "Test results come in throughout the day and make it almost impossible to have the exact same numbers.”
Lyon County Public Health, along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is strongly encouraging residents to wear masks when they must be out and about.
Local numbers are released in a situation report at 3 p.m. every day. KDHE reports its numbers shortly before noon daily.
(11) comments
I disagree with Snow Gypsy's opinion that vaccines are not an effective method of preventing viral disease. Vaccines have a relatively long history of being safe and effective. Consider the polio vaccine invented by Dr. Salk. "Herd immunity" is more a concept within the field of virology than a particular strategy. I believe that the commentator means that the virus should be permitted to transmit within certain segments of the population (such as young people) to the point that a sufficient number of people develop antibodies to the virus to slow or eliminate the spread.
most people d likely to eventually contain a disease, There are substantial drawbacks to such an approach to public health especially when dealing with a novel viral agent. Such approach appears to have been initially advocated by British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, who continued to openly shake hands in public. I believe since his release from the the ICU unit of the hospital he has backtracked on his position. However, for vaccines to have the desired affect on protecting the population as a whole, there must be a nationwide commitment to their widespread use to check the transmission of disease. Irrational fears about the supposed link between vaccines and autism (as President Trump has espoused on many occasions) or anti-government conspiracies which abound on social media only serve to undercut overall public health.
Conquering the fear will do a lot to set your mind at ease, MSM is "click bait", not a place to be educated. This video, nearly an hour long covers facts that are being learned or have been learned from around the world, and it documents where all the info comes from unlike MSM. "A brain is a terrible thing to waste." Fearing the unknown is common, so live in fear or educate yourself about what is unknown to you. As I said, "from around the world" with many experts in the field weighing in.
iT's TiMe tO ReStaRt tHe EcONoMy!! OpEn Up aLL tHe ThIngS!
Aim_High. Just curious. What is with upper and lower case scattered throughout your post?
No, it is time to stay put and help prevent more illness and death.
I agree. Herd immunity is what is needed to get this thing over with! I truly have grave concerns about younger people not developing their immune systems as when something out of the ordinary hits, their immune systems will not have a clue how to attack the enemy, perhaps this is what is making COVID 19 more of an issue than it should be. Vaccines do not build one's immune system the way actually having a virus does, and with their lack of effectiveness, one has to wonder what the primary goal is. This is an awesome explanation by a highly experienced and educated man: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lGC5sGdz4kg We all can't stick our heads in the sand and butts in the air and shiver waiting for an enemy that doesn't really phase over 80% that it engages with, and with only 1 to 2% does the enemy actually cause severe symptoms, and those people over 90% of the time have 2 to 3 contributing health issues. With both smoking and obesity, some of those people consider themselves healthy, but both are factors in how severe the case may be. Homelessness is also a big negative, of course, many of those people have drug, alcohol and other illnesses, and if you're in CO, I know that homelessness in the metros areas is a problem. It is time for heads to come out of the sand, and there is "chatter" among some Kansans regarding the Governor, and it isn't positive for her either.
Aim_High: Got to wonder why you care about Kansas when you choose to live elsewhere. Maybe it is the "High" that you needed that Kansas didn't provide for you, and that would explain a LOT! I am not familiar with your "dialect", but it must make life difficult for you. There are a lot of therapies that might help you with it though. It could make all the difference in your life!
Herd immunity. So we should just ignore warnings, forget testing, just venture out and....see if we die...? And 20% of a population is a pretty high number....I think we need a better plan than herd immunity. Like testing, social distancing, and working on a treatment and a vaccine. Unless you know people who are in the 20% who want to be lab monkeys. Being in a high risk group, I would like a better plan.
I've noticed a good portion of people who post here live out of state. I own a rental house in Emporia and am buying our current house in Pueblo West. We're planning to eventually come back to Kansas to retire. I've been posting here since 2005ish... but I've already told you all of this before. I'm serious when I tell you that you're developing dementia or memory loss.
Also, I appreciate you agreeing with my statement made in a certain "dialect". It gave me a good laugh and really shines a light on some things. It's 100% NOT the time to restart the economy or open all the things, lol.
While I agree that it’s not the time to restart. With that said, however, I think that are folks, conspiracy theorists excepted, that have legitimate concerns about generally a rotes expert opinions. My wife and I listen to them and we’ve decided to invest a lot of trust in them. We were talking about face masks a while ago. I only started wearing one a week or so ago after we heard that CDC and other experts were telling us we needed to wear one if we went outside.when this virus first came to the U.S. we checked for opinions about masks. The WHO said that masks should only be worn by either medical personnel or people who were sick. Fortunately neither of us got sick. But, expert opinion changed in the course of a month.
Now I believe the experts care, but so do people who disagree with them.
This is a rolling target. Things change. I realize we need to trust, but I don’t think that means that experts think ex-cathedra.
I’m linking a video from a NYC emergency doctor who is on the front lines of the battle. In the video he expresses his concern that we may not be treating the virus patients correctly. He says that he is seeing more patents due when they’re being put on ventilators because the generally accepted way they’re being used assumes a pneumonia type condition when Coronavirus may be more like high altitude sickness, which requires a different use of ventilators.
While the video isn’t directly about political decisions, it does underscore the idea that experts can be as mistaken as the rest of us. Even worse, expert opinion can sometimes become sclerotic and, possibly counter- productive.
With that said, I think a bit of grace is a better option at times like this. We’re all anxious, hunkered down. Our trust levels aren’t high right now. Some are skeptical. Some are angry. Some may not be as smart as we think they should be. But one thing is certain. We’re in this together.
I forgot the link:
https://youtu.be/k9GYTc53r2o
The reason he posted this was because the generally accepted medical expertise left little or no room to reconsider what has been deemed expert opinion.
It's an old meme used to mock things people say. There are actually people who think it's time to re-open everything and go back to normal TODAY. Here's an example..
https://i.kym-cdn.com/photos/images/newsfeed/001/252/994/032.jpg
