Work is now completed on the Rural Street traffic signal on Sixth Avenue, the city of Emporia said Friday.
City communications manager Christine Johnson said some work is still being done to install public safety related equipment on Jan. 17.
Johnson said the traffic signal repair located at Rural Street and 6th Avenue was a CIP project that included new wire pulled underground and in poles. New LED traffic lights and detection cameras along with new components in the traffic cabinet were installed.
The traffic signal is now fully operational.
(1) comment
Wow, haven't these lights been blinking yellow for like the past 10 years?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.