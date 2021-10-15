Lyon County's active COVID cases again inched upward, as 27 new positives and 17 recoveries were reflected in Friday's latest report from Lyon County Public Health.
The new cases and recoveries brings the active cases to 84, a 10 case jump from Wednesday. Overall, 5,465 positives have been reported since March 2020, including 5,291 recoveries and 90 deaths. One death was still pending review from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
One Lyon County resident is listed as hospitalized, however, Newman Regional Health continued to report low bed availability this week at just 16% bed capacity.
As of Thursday, Newman Regional Health was reporting an average of 21 patients a day — 20 non-ICU beds filled and one ICU bed — leaving just four beds available. The patients were a mix of both COVID and non-COVID cases.
NRH also logged a daily average of five COVID-19 positive patients, seeing two patients through Express Care, one through the emergency room, one through inpatient and one in the ICU.
Hospitalized COVID-19 patients to-date at Newman Regional Health have overwhelmingly been unvaccinated. Of the 42 patients hospitalized between July 1 - Oct. 5, 38 patients — or 90.5% — were unvaccinated and just four were vaccinated.
Average wait times for transfers ranged between 17 minutes and two days, one hour and 40 minutes, with a median wait time of 87 minutes.
Out of the county's 84 active cases, 15 are considered to be breakthrough cases, with four people reported to have received the Janssen shot, nine receiving Moderna and two receiving Pfizer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.