Brady Christopher Stout, 51, died July 24, 2021 (National Day of the Cowboy), at his home in rural Chase County. As a man of faith, he is now resting in peace with Jesus after a hard fought, three-year battle with cancer. He was born September 11, 1969, in Wichita, to Joe and Mary Lea (Holmquist) Stout. Brady graduated from Emporia High School in 1988 and Kansas State University with a Bachelor’s degree in Animal Science and Industry. While at K-State, Brady enjoyed his time as a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity. K-State remained dear to Brady through his support of athletics, especially football and most recently, as his sons pursue their degrees at dad’s alma mater.
On August 26, 1995, Brady married Jeri Lynn Van Leeuwen in Walnut, Kansas. They created a home together with their boys for 25 years where family and friends were always made to feel welcome. Brady loved the outdoors, whether hunting or fishing, with special affinity for trout fishing in the Colorado mountains.
Brady was the proud owner and successful operator of Wildcat Ranch LLC. He also served the community as a loan officer at Citizens State Bank. In addition to his professional endeavors, Brady loved coaching his sons in football and was a coach for Chase County Junior/Senior High School for seven years. He was highly revered by his players. So much so that the Class of 2020 chose him as their commencement speaker.
Brady is survived by: wife, Jeri Lynn of the home; sons, Joseph and Caleb Stout of the home; parents, Joe and Mary Lea Stout of Cottonwood Falls; brother, Ben Stout and wife Jennie; and nieces, Ellie and Sophie Stout, all of Manhattan.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Wilbur and Beryl Stout and A.A. “Swede” and Helen Holmquist.
Brady was a beloved father, husband, son, brother, brother-in-law and uncle.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, July 30, 2021, at the Flint Hills Community Church, Cottonwood Falls, with Pastor Rob Clausen officiating. Burial will follow in Bazaar Cemetery, Bazaar. Family will greet friends from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, July 29, 2021, at the Flint Hills Community Church, Cottonwood Falls. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hand in Hand Hospice or Joseph and Caleb Stout College Education Fund, in care of Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home, PO Box 220, Cottonwood Falls, KS 66845.
