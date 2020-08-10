Lyon County recorded 13 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, bringing the county's overall total cases to 710. There are currently 78 active cases in the county.
Fourteen new recoveries were also reported, bringing the total number of recoveries to 617. To date, 14 deaths have been reported, and local health officials were awaiting a pending death certificate from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
Six active clusters are ongoing in the county, including one associated with the meatpacking industry, three active clusters associated with private industry and two active clusters associated with long term care.
Lyon County remains one of the highest infected counties in the state, and the highest overall in the immediate area. On Monday, Chase County has reported 45 overall cases of COVID-19, Greenwood County reported its 23rd case, and it currently has one active case reporting. In Morris County, 12 cases were reported. Osage County had 42 overall cases reported. Wabaunsee County had 43 overall cases. Coffey County had reported 67 total cases, with one active cases on record.
Kansas on Monday reported nearly 1,100 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases and another seven COVID-19-related deaths over the previous three days.
KDHE reports the state has had 31,730 coronavirus virus cases since the pandemic reached the state in early March. That's up 3.6% or 1,092 cases since Friday.
The state health department said there have been 387 COVID-19-related deaths reported for Kansas during the panic, an increase of 1.8% since Friday. However, the confirmed or probable cases leading to deaths was 1.22% as of Monday, a low for the pandemic.
Hospitalizations increased 1.9% over three days, up 36 to 1,911.
(1) comment
I've really appreciated the past reporting of active cases, recoveries and deaths associated with each cluster and would be particularly grateful for any updated information with respect to the status of each cluster, particularly long-term care.
