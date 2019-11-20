VFW Post 1980 Fundraiser Dance
VFW Post 1980 will host a fundraising dance featuring Range Fire 7 - 10 p.m. Saturday at 932 Graphic Arts Rd. Range Fire, of Wichita, plays country and wester, oldies, rock and blues. Admission is $5.
All are welcome to attend.
Bethel community Harvest Supper
The annual Harvest Supper for the Bethel community will be held 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the School House. Each family is asked to bring a covered dish, a dessert and table service. The Pep & Progress Community Unit will provide the turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy and drinks.
Harvest Home Festival and Auction
The Messiah Lutheran Church’s 23rd Annual Harvest Home Festival and Benefit Auction starts 8 a.m. Saturday at the Anderson Building on the Lyon County Fairgrounds. Enjoy a variety of auction items, canned goods, baked goods, flea market booths, food items and more.
A congregational dinner will be held following worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the church, 1101 Neosho St.
Christmas Parade
The 42nd Annual Christmas Parade will be held on Dec. 3.
Enjoy the Christmas Dedication starting at 6:30 p.m., in front of the Trusler Business Center, 719 Commercial. The Christmas Parade begins at 7 p.m. on Commercial, between Fourth and 12th Avenue.
Santa’s mailbox will be located outside the Emporia Area Chamber office the night of the parade. Then it will be at the Emporia Public Library, 110 E. 6th Ave. from December 4 - 18. All letters dropped off for Santa that include contact information (name and address) will receive a letter from Santa.
Thanksgiving Worship Service
The Lebo United Methodist Church will hold its traditional Community Thanksgiving Worship Service at 6:30 a.m. Nov. 28 at the church. Following the service, a freewill breakfast will be served in the fellowship hall.
All are invited to attend this celebration of praise and thanksgiving.
George Wells fundraiser
There will be a fundraising auction for Emporian George Wells’ cancer treatments at 5 p.m. Nov. 30 at Bourbon Cowboy, 605 Commercial St. There will be food and a raffle for a Henry 22 short lever-action rifle and an 870 Remington pump. Tickets are $10 each or three for $25. There will also be a 50/50 raffle for $2 per ticket or three for $5. Call 620-794-0488 or 342-6947 for tickets or more information.
Holiday bazaar
The American Legion Post No. 5 Holiday Bazaar is 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Dec. 7 at 2921 W. 12th Ave. Come for lunch served by the Legion Auxiliary and shop for your holiday gifts from more than 20 vendors.
Pancake breakfast
The Admire Community Center will have its monthly pancake breakfast from 7 - 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Admire Community Center. Menu includes pancakes, biscuits and gravy, fried potatoes, sausage, juice and coffee. A freewill donation will be accepted. Proceeds go toward maintaining the community center.
The North Lyon County Museum will be open.
Community Thanksgiving
The 11th annual community Thanksgiving meal at St. Anthony’s Hall in Strong City will be 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. Nov. 28. The menu includes roast turkey, ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, sweet potatoes, vegetables, cranberry salad, dressing, roll and dessert. There is no charge for the meal.
Reservations can be made for groups. To-go boxes and deliveries are available. Rides are also available. For more information or to make reservations, call Kansas Graphics at 620-273-6111 and ask for Jane or Vicki.
Home business/craft expo
First Christian Church is inviting vendors to its upcoming Home Business/Craft Expo from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Dec. 7 at the church, 202 E. 12th Ave.
Booth space (15-by-15) is available for $20 and can be reserved by Nov. 27. Chairs and tables furnished, WiFi available. Call Janet Lostutter at 343-0337 with questions.
