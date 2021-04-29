Two people were taken to the hospital after a pick-up truck collided with the back of a semi-truck while heading eastbound on the Interstate 35 roundabout, Thursday afternoon.
According to Emporia Police Department Sergeant Lisa Hayes, the driver of the pickup truck reportedly fell asleep at the wheel and ran into the semi-truck — twice.
The pickup then went off of the roadway and into the median.
Hayes said one person had to be extricated from the vehicle, but both patients were conscious, breathing and alert at the time of transport.
No other information is available at this time.
