The 10th annual Denim & Diamonds event packed Emporia State University’s Webb Hall full of Newman Regional Health employees, local business owners and supportive community members Friday night.
The goal was to raise funds to help with the purchase of new anesthesia equipment.
“Hopefully they (the hospital) make enough money to get the equipment they need and people have fun,” event volunteer and Newman Regional Health CNA Brianna Stuhlsatz said.
Tables upon tables displayed silent and live auction items. Guests were able to bid for the silent auction through the Denim & Diamonds website from their phones, which actively tracked bids. A few of the major auction items included a Brittany hunting dog puppy, a hot air balloon ride, an autographed Clint Bowyer fire suit and a Kansas City Chiefs Experience package. All together, there were 215 auction items.
Event features also kept guests donating while having fun. The Heads and Tails drawing entered participants for a chance to win a 1.5-carat white gold and diamond ring from Kari’s Diamonds, valued at $10,000.
“We raise money and awareness for things that we might need,” Kari’s Diamonds Jeweler Sarah Brock said. “I really love the community and to be able to come together with everybody and just talk about the things that we might need or changes that we want to make.”
This is Brock’s fifth year attending Denim & Diamonds. She said every year is great.
“We don’t have many events like this in Emporia — to get dressed up and do fun things, so I think it’s really cool to have something that we can celebrate and come together,” she said.
Guests were also able to participate in a wishing tree, vote for the best Newman Regional Health department lip sync team and fill out donation envelopes at each table setting. Entire cakes surrounded by rose petals and topped with the number “10” sugar cookies functioned as dining table centerpieces. The photo booth and bar kept guests busy mingling with coworkers and meeting new people. The event was not short on any activities.
“Every year seems to grow and get more exciting and more interesting, and it’s really a benefit to the hospital,” Newman Regional Health employee Jim Crump said. “It’s nice to see so much of the community out here every year getting involved.”
Crump and his wife, Michelle, a pharmacy buyer at the hospital, said they enjoy seeing their coworkers outside of the work environment and having the time to relax and socialize together while still putting the hospital’s needs first. They said it is valuable for all community members to see the wholeness of support the hospital receives.
“It’s valuable for our community in order to help obtain funding for crucial equipment that we need to obtain for our patients in order to provide them quality health care in our community,” Michelle Crump said.
Newman Regional Health CEO Bob Wright was also happy to see employees and other community members come together in support of the hospital’s needs.
“It’s a time for us to get together as a community and just have some fun, but it raises money for equipment that the hospital is looking to purchase for the operating room,” he said. “This year, it’s anesthesia machines.
“I understand we’re sold out, so just watching people roll in here is amazing.”
Wright said it has taken the Denim & Diamonds Committee about six months of hard work getting everything organized. Every department in the hospital is responsible for collecting auction items, which gives them a sense of pride, Wright said. Other auction items are donated by businesses and individuals who have donated in the past and continue to come through for the hospital.
“The community has been very supportive of the hospital over the years,” he said. “It makes it worthwhile every day when you go into work, knowing that the community is behind you.
“We’re the town’s only hospital, and it’s 50 miles to the next big facility like ours. I think they value us for being their health care system. This is a giving community, and Kansas is a giving state, so we’ve never really had to beg for anything.
“I think they (guests) are going to take home a full heart knowing that they’ve helped move the hospital forward and the thousands of people over the next few years who are going to use the anesthesia equipment. I hope that they know how much we appreciate them. The patients that use that equipment, they may not know where that equipment came from, but they’re going to be in safe hands with the group we have here in Emporia.”
Wright said the hospital has outstanding employees, many of whom have Kansas roots. He said he feels they have a vested interest in their state and their local community. He also extended his thanks to ESU for hosting the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.