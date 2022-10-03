READING - Darrel J. Goodwin, 85, passed away, Thursday, September 29, 2022 at Stormont Vail Health in Topeka.
Darrel Jan Goodwin was born May 26, 1937 in Madison, Wisconsin, the son of Arthur and Mildred (Romare) Goodwin. He graduated high school from Stoughton High School in Wisconsin.
Darrel served in the Air Force from 1957 to 1966, he was finally stationed at McConnell AFB in Wichita.
He was joined in marriage to Zola Snery in Wichita and later divorced. Later he married Tina Fleming in Lebo, which they later divorced.
He worked as a baker for many years for Reeble’s in Emporia.
Darrel will be forever remembered by his two daughters, Sunshine Goodwin of Wichita and Catherine (Darrell) Graves of Halstead, Kansas; a son, Eric (Stephanie) Goodwin of Kokomo, Indiana; three sisters, Judy (Curtis) Schultz of Watertown, Wisconsin, Jane (Michael) Rodenschmidt of Prairie du Sac, Wisconsin and Joyce (Skeeter) Fredenburg of Albany, Wisconsin; and nine grandchildren, Koby, Kadynce, Kurtis Goodwin of Kokomo, Indiana, Reid Gausman of Lebo, Cain and Preston Goodwin of Wichita and three bonus grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Donald and Duane; and a sister, Donna.
Cremation is planned. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the DAV and sent in care of Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home, P.O. Box 43, Lebo, Kansas 66856.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.