The Friends of the Emporia Public Library returned this weekend after it was canceled in 2020.
The sale opened Saturday and runs through Thursday and is taking place inside of the library.
The sale will be open 9 am. - 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday and 9 a.m.-noon. Thursday. Prices are $10 a bag Tuesday, $5 a bag Wednesday and $2 a bag Thursday.
