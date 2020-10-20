Marilee Ann “Cookie” (Traylor) Alder passed away Oct. 9, 2020 in Omaha, NE. She was born Aug. 1943, in Emporia, KS; daughter of Harry Lee & Marion Eloise (Ryan) Traylor. Her first name was a blend of her parents‘ names, but, her grandmother called her “Cookie Pie” and the nickname stuck.
She was a 1961 graduate of Roosevelt High and Kansas State Teachers College with a degree in Elementary Ed. She volunteered in the Peace Corps and taught in Jamaica. After a taxi accident, she recovered back in the U.S. and accepted a teaching position on the Concho Indian reservation.
Cookie married Robbin Louis Alder May 31, 1969. After moving to Nebraska, they adopted three children. Cookie enjoyed entertaining others with her column “Cookie’s Crumbs” in the Humboldt Standard and loved to learn new things; Cookie wrote a novel, composed music, was an avid Bridge player, and mastered all things jute. She was a self-taught home remodeler and leaves behind an impressive collection of crocheted afghans.
She was an original founding member of the Blind & Fat Girls who regularly met for trips, board/card games, bras hidden in the freezer, lots of laughter, and many, many late nights.
Cookie was preceded in death by her parents, grandson and granddaughter. She is survived by sister, Ruth (Art) Dewey; children, Stacy Alder; Sherry Huston; and Ryan Alder; 6 grandchildren and other family members. We plan to honor Cookie with a future Celebration of Life ceremony. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research
Hospital or the Alzheimer’s Association.
