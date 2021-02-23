Courtesy ESU Athletics
The Emporia State women’s tennis team opened up the 2021 season with a 7-0 win at Tabor on Saturday afternoon.
The Hornets only dropped one set in the match.
Emporia State is back in action on Saturday, February 27 for their home opener against Ottawa. First serve from the EHS Courts is set for 11:00 a.m.
Singles
No. 1 Karen Santiago (ESU) d. Olivia Brubacher (TC) 6-2, 7-6
No. 2 Cyrielle Peyroche (ESU) d. Geanna Richard (TC) 2-6, 6-4, 1-0 (10-8)
No. 3 Silvana Caceres (ESU) d.Marisol Blair (TC) 6-2, 6-0
No. 4 Kelsie Burr (ESU) d. Kayla Roth (TC) 6-3, 6-1
No. 5 Colby Fugit (ESU) d. Bethany Yatzy (TC) 6-3, 6-2
No. 6 Emma Biggs (ESU) d. Ariana Miller-Wyse (TC) 6-3, 6-4
Doubles
No. 1 Burr/Caceras (ESU) d. Brubacker/Lily Wait (TC) 6-4
No. 2 Peyroche/Santiago (ESU) d. Richard/Blair (TC) 6-0
No. 3 Fugit/Biggs (ESU) d. Roth/Miller-Wyse (TC) 6-2
