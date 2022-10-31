At least one person has serious injuries after a lunch-hour crash southwest of downtown Emporia.
Two cars collided around 12:45 p.m. at West Fourth Avenue and State Street. It appeared to be a head-on crash, with one person seen on a stretcher.
No other details were immediately available.
This story will be updated at EmporiaGazette.com for further developments.
