Jeff Quintana welcomed the community to a "HappyMess" Friday evening during the opening of his art gallery opening at Trox Gallery and Gifts. The opening was part of the Emporia First Friday Art Walk.
"Jeff has spent his whole life drawing and painting, and has honed in on a really unique combination of Street and Pop Art techniques and has found happiness in the mess of creativity," Co-Founder Kaila Mock said of Quintana's artwork in a Facebook post before the show.
This marks Quintana's first solo art exhibition.
"HappyMess" is on display through Oct. 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.