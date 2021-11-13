A local initiative is working to break down barriers to permanent housing and help families and individuals struggling with homelessness.
The Stepping Stones to Success Case Management Housing Project is made possible through a partnership between ECKAN and United Way of the Flint Hills.
Destiny Siegrist, the Lyon/Morris County Human Services Coordinator for ECKAN, said the goal of the program is to help people obtain permanent housing by focusing on attainable goals. The project varies from person to person but is typically a two or three month-long Case Management timeframe.
“We help with two weeks of lodging and to start out with that case management, ... they would have two goals,” she said. “The first would be for employment, or if they’re already receiving [supplement security income] or [disability benefits], that would be enough to cover for monthly income. The reason why that is the first goal is because a lot of rental applications require monthly income.”
The second goal, is to complete a budget plan that includes the monthly income and any expenses they will need to factor in.
“[The budget] assesses how much they’re bringing in for income, and then how much the monthly expenses are,” Siegrist said. “So, this includes rent, utilities, but also laundry expenses, child care, food and anything you can think of to be a monthly expense. We go through the budget, plan how much they would need on a monthly basis and then we can kind of target how much they can spend reasonably and affordably each month for rent.”
Once those first two goals are met, participants can start hunting for a permanent rental property that fits within their budget. Siegrist said many property managers will waive application fees for those working with ECKAN, because the agency helps with first month’s rent and deposit.
Once they are in housing, Siegrist said they will still meet with her biweekly the first month. That way, any extra expenses that did not get addressed at the initial budget planning can be factored in.
“It’s a very quick transition; we’re going from complete homelessness to now not being homeless,” she said. “They’re not going to have things like food stocked up to put in their cabinets. They’re going going to have furniture, or they might not have extra expenses for household items, laundry expenses — or where will they do their laundry? That’s why we still meet with them even after we pay for the rent and utilities, just to make sure we’re looking at long-term stability.”
Siegrist said there is currently a wait list for services and they are serving households within the Federal Poverty Level guidelines of 200%. The guidelines are based on family size and income level.
“This hasn’t been a barrier,” she said, noting that the guidelines may drop down to 125% after Dec. 5. That shouldn’t hold people back from reaching out for help if they need it, however. “Even at 125%, if you’re homeless, you’re homeless.”
The housing project can serve up to five households at a time, and the partnering hotel, Mainstay Suites, can take up to three households at a time. So, for every two households that move into rentals, another two can move into the temporary lodging.
To get your name on the waitlist, Siegrist said people can call 620-342-4607. She urged people to leave messages on the answering machine if no one picks up. All calls will be returned, she said.
The office is located at 215 W. Sixth Ave., Suites 204-205.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.