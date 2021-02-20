Braxton Higgins is the state diving champion.
The Emporia High School sophomore took home the title today after scoring 487.70 points in the 5-1a division state competition at the Shawnee Mission School District Aquatic Center in Lenexa.
Higgins went undefeated in the regular season. Already a world champion gymnast, this was his first year diving.
Higgins has also been named to the First Team All-State.
