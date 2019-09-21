Ramona A. Trussell, 59, of Emporia died Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at the University of Kansas St. Francis Campus in Topeka.
Her funeral service will be 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Roberts-Blue-Barnett. Pastor Eddie Hosch of the Messiah Lutheran Church will officiate. Cremation will follow the service. The family will meet with friends from 7:00 until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home on Monday, September 23, 2019. Memorial donations to KJIL-KNGM 91.9 FM Christian radio may be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett.
Ramona Ann Hopper, the daughter of Robert Hopper and Ann House Hopper was born on July 26, 1960 in Sasebo, Japan. She and Steve Trussell were married May 16, 2015 in Emporia. He survives of the home.
Ramona was the scheduler for Newman Regional Health, who in her spare time loved traveling the country sightseeing by motorcycle and attending rallies.
She is also survived by one son, Gary Dale Tapp, Jr. of Emporia; two daughters, Barbara Ann Spears of Topeka, Nicole Lynn Jones of Arlington, TX; two step daughters, Jamie (Trussell) Dawson and Lindsey (Trussell) Herkens both of Emporia; her mother, Ann Levins of Hamilton, AL; three sisters, Samantha Stough of Evans, GA, Corrine Williams of Oxford, MS and Melia Hopper of Dallas, TX; seventeen grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Hopper and a brother, Tony Hopper.
