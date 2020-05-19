GREAT BEND - Leila Joyce (Pearce) Messick, 90, passed away May 16, 2020, at Brookdale Assisted Senior Living, Great Bend. Leila was born on August 23, 1929, in Hollis, Kansas, to Chester & Ada (Bleu) Pearce. She married Roy H. Miller, on March 15, 1949. Roy passed away February 28, 1987. Leila then married Jack Messick, on June 8, 1990, in Alden, Kansas.
Leila, a Great Bend resident, was a teller at Security State Bank. She was an active member of the Presbyterian church, Women’s Circle, and the Great Bend Historical Society. Leila enjoyed flower gardening, yard work, bird watching, traveling, and spending time with her family.
Survivors include, her husband, Jack Messick of Eureka; a son, Jay Miller (Karole Erikson) and family of Great Bend; a daughter, Yvone Mitchell (Dale) and family of Omaha, Neb.; a brother, Harold Pearce of Houston, Tex.; step children, Fred Messick and family of Valley Center, and Cathy (Messick) Coon and family of Eureka. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Roy Miller; step children, William “Bo” Messick and Jackie Pryce; four sisters, Dorothy, Darlene, Norma and Lois; and a brother, James.
Visitation will be held from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Bryant Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Great Bend Cemetery, with Reverend Kathy Luke presiding. A recording of the service will be available that afternoon at www.bryantfh.net under Leila’s obituary. Memorials are suggested to the Barton Community College Foundation for the benefit of the music department, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.
