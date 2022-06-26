The Kansas judicial branch is moving quickly to fill an upcoming opening in Lyon and Chase Counties.
The Fifth Judicial District Nominating Commission will hold a video conference Thursday to set a schedule for replacing Chief Judge Merlin Wheeler. He plans to retire Saturday, September 3.
The commission will review candidates for judge, then offer between three and five finalists to the governor for a decision.
People can apply for Wheeler's seat if they are at least 30 years old, a practicing attorney in Kansas in some form for at least five years and a resident of Chase or Lyon County when they take office.
The person selected as judge will be expected to live in Chase or Lyon County. The new judge will be up for retention in the 2024 election.
The nominating commission has eight voting members: Stephen Atherton, Greg Bachman, Leigh Ann Crofoot, Michael Helbert, Cynthia Hoedel, Deanne Korsak, Charles Rayl and Robert Symmonds. Supreme Court Justice Melissa Standridge serves as non-voting chair.
