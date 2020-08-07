An Emporia man charged with evading officers in a May high-speed pursuit plead not guilty to all counts during a virtual appearance in Lyon County District Court Friday afternoon.
Upon his arrest on May 24, 27-year-old Joshua Forero was charged with aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, interference with a law enforcement officer, possession of marijuana, failure to yield at a stop sign, failure to obey traffic control signals and maximum speed limits and failure to meet vehicle liability insurance requirements.
According to a case affidavit obtained by The Gazette, the pursuit initiated in the parking lot of Dollar Tree, 2200 Industrial Rd., when Forero drove away from Emporia Police officers who were investigating his vehicle after it had been reported as suspicious. Officers further reported the smell of marijuana outside of Forero’s van upon arrival, and repeatedly attempted to get him out of the vehicle, eventually resorting to breaking a window.
Forero then drove off, nearly running over one officer and injuring another officer’s hand in the process. Law enforcement gave chase throughout northwest Emporia and onto I-35, later receiving assistance from Coffey County sheriff’s deputies and the Highway Patrol before Forero eventually crashed in Franklin County just outside of Williamsburg.
In the days prior to the incident, Forero’s van had shown up in several posts on social media stating the driver had been “stalking” young women in the area. Emporia Police Sergeant Lisa Sage told The Emporia Gazette that local police had investigated those claims several times.
“I know we’ve had multiple calls throughout the last week regarding this van and subject as being suspicious,” Sage said in a May phone interview. “However, every time we’ve responded, we found no crimes to have been committed.”
Forero will next appear for a pretrial conference set for 2 p.m. Aug. 31. A tentative trial date was also set Friday for Sept. 10 at 1:15 p.m.
(1) comment
just throw away the key worhless bastard
