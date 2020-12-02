Three more Lyon County residents have died due to COVID-19, Lyon County Public Health officials announced, Wednesday afternoon, bringing the local death count to 50 since the first cases were reported in March.
"We are heartbroken to announce that three more Lyon County residents have passed away due to COVID-19," the health department said in a post to social media. "We offer our sincere condolences to their family and loved ones."
Health officials reported 66 new positives and 227 new recoveries since Monday. Overall, there have been 2,552 cases since March including 2,218 recoveries and 50 deaths.
There are currently 284 active cases in the county.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported an increase of 4,615 confirmed cases of COVID-19, Wednesday, pushing the statewide total to 162,061.
The statewide death total grew by 119 to 1,679 and hospitalizations increased by 185 to 5,290 since the outbreak started.
The updates come as the CDC shortened quarantine guidelines and urged Americans to stay home for the holidays, the Associated Press reported Wednesday.
The revised quarantine guidance says people who have been in contact with someone infected with the virus can resume normal activity after 10 days, or seven days if they receive a negative test result. That's down from the 14-day period recommended since the pandemic began.
The agency said the risk in a shorter quarantine is small, but that the change makes following the guidance less of a hardship.
"Cases are rising, hospitalizations are increasing , deaths are increasing. We need to try to bend the curve, stop this exponential increase," the CDC's Dr. Henry Walke said during a briefing.
He said any travel-related surge in cases from travel would likely be apparent about a week to 10 days after Thanksgiving.
The virus has infected more than 13.5 million Americans and killed at least 270,000 since January.
"The safest thing to do is to postpone holiday travel and stay home," said Dr. Cindy Friedman, another CDC official, in a press briefing. "Travel volume was high over Thanksgiving,'' and even if small numbers were infected, that could result in ''hundreds of thousands of new infections."
''Travel is a door-to-door experience that can spread virus during the journey and also into communities that travelers visit or live," she added.
For those who decide to travel, COVID-19 tests should be considered one to three days before the trip and again three to five days afterward, the CDC said. The agency also recommended travelers reduce non-essential activities for a full week after they return or for 10 days if not tested afterward. And it emphasized the importance of continuing to follow precautions including masks, social distancing and frequent hand-washing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.