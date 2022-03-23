Special to The Gazette
The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Emporia residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by registering for the 2022 Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
The event is scheduled for 9:45 a.m. Oct. 1, at the Lyon County Fairgrounds. Organizers said the date “will be here before you know it,” and urge early registration to get teams ready to raise critical awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.
More than 6.5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease — 55,000 right here in Kansas. Additionally, more than 86,000 Kansas caregivers are providing unpaid care, valued at $1.4 Billion, to their loved ones with Alzheimer’s.
“As a member of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s planning committee, my hope is to have the largest number of Walk participants Emporia has ever seen and I encourage everyone to get involved, whether it be as a walker, sponsor, donor, or volunteer,” said Ashley McIlvain. “Now is the time to talk about Alzheimer’s, now is the time to make a difference.”
The Alzheimer’s Association makes fundraising easy with available tips from Walk staff, motivation from fellow fundraisers and information from Walk committee members to make your fundraising experience as smooth as possible. Participating in Walk to End Alzheimer’s is free, however a $100 fundraising minimum is required to receive the Walk event T-shirt.
Register at alzwalkemporia.org.
To learn more about Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Emporia, please contact:
Diane Neubecker at dmneubecker@alz.org, 913-948-8662.
