A 2019 inductee of the National Teachers Hall of Fame is coming back to Emporia next month for the national launch of his second book.
Christopher Albrecht, a fourth grade teacher from Brockport, N.Y., wrote "The Rediscovery of Hope and Purpose" through a series of "highly encaptivating interviews with inspiring people from all walks of life." The book is based in a brand-new genre coined "Investigative Social Philosophy."
Albrecht says this is a book of joy which was started in March of last year, when the pandemic forced humans to re-examine what we truly need to survive and thrive in society. His answer is that hope and purpose are the driving forces to bring joy to our lives. His featured interviews include a football coach, a university president, the leaders of programs designed to help others, such as the Field of Dreams Uganda and others who represent his desire to rediscover the human spirit through these pages.
His inspiration for the book came from his father, who will be in attendance, and others who have done extraordinary things to change the world for others. Albrecht was the last person to interview Beverly Cleary, one of America's most successful authors and beloved teller of children's stories, who died in March at the age of 104.
The book launch is set for 4 p.m. Monday, July 12, in the Skillet Atrium of Visser Hall on the Emporia State University campus. At the event, which will be recorded and archived on YouTube, Albrecht will introduce several distinguished guests, some of whom are featured in the book.
On Tuesday, July 13, Albrecht will be free for media interviews and campus activities until his 4:30 p.m. presentation at White Auditorium's Little Theatre, where Dr. Dig will again amaze audience members as they dig through dirt looking for fossils and shark's teeth.
All ages are welcome to attend and participate. This event is sponsored by Emporia Public Library.
When asked why he wanted to return to Emporia from his hometown of Brockport, New York, Albrecht replied that he wanted to give back to the Hall of Fame and to Emporia for the warm welcome he and his family received two years ago. He made lasting friendships during induction week, and his Dr. Dig Shark Teeth Discovery at the Emporia Public Library was enjoyed by a packed house.
Books will be available for sale at both events in Emporia and are also available on Amazon.com. Further information about the book can be found at christopheralbrecht.com.
