We’ve been on a magical mystery tour of an almost-forgotten Emporia burger palace called Bert’s Drive In.
This week, we hear from Linda Crisp, who worked at Bert’ in the early 1960s and from her niece, Janet Stuck.
Emporian Linda Crisp worked there through high school (Class of ’61), as a car hop.
Linda Crisp recalled that Bert (Catherine Adkins Price) had a Cadillac and she’d take the girls home at night in her Cadillac so their parents didn’t have to wait up.
“I always loved those Jumburgers,” Linda Crisp said. “And I always wanted to find Jumburgers.”
She did some research and tried Nu-Way burgers, but they didn’t taste right.
At this time, Linda said, Winnie Moon was the cook, and she knows there was some kind of flavoring in there.
“I saw a recipe on Facebook that incorporated Worcestershire, so that could be part of it,” Linda Crisp said.
Linda described the cooker like this: “She had a pan she put it in, and a stirring mechanism that hooked on the lid, and this kept it real crumbly. It was real fine, loose hamburger.
“I don’t remember seeing her actually cook the hamburger; it may have come in a bag. And she cooked it in that special pan.”
Whatever it was, the Jumburger kept business hopping. “There would be two girls on each side, sitting on a bench with their order pads,” Linda said.
“We’d run to each car take the order, and Bert would call us on an intercom system when the order was ready.”
“I think I made all of 40 cents an hour,” she said. Car hops didn’t have uniforms or roller skates, but they could wear shorts as “long as they were respectable.”
Linda remembers cheeseburgers, hot dogs, hotdogs with chili …
“I used to love to get the hotdog bun with chili, onions and ketchup on it,” Linda said. “She made malts and shakes, and she had different kinds of drinks, root beer, orange drink, and she would make different kinds of floats.”
When I asked Linda if she had a favorite memory, she laughed and said, “The worst thing that ever happened to me, was I fumbled and a spilled a malt on somebody.”
Working at Bert’s meant more than money. It meant a special level of socialization. Linda Crisp recalled: “Of course, being in high school, it was always a perk to see guys!”
Thank you, Marguerite
When I started working on this story, I received an important phone call from Marguerite James. She recognized the Adkins-Price connection and helped be confirm that Catherine was actually “Bert” and she eventually married Bob Price.
Furthermore, she had the phone number of Bob’s niece in Wichita: Janet Stuck.
Janet confirmed that Bert’s Drive-In was in business “… sometime in late 40s, early 50s, then they sold in in the mid-to-late 60s.”
“They did drive the girls home in the Cadillac,” she said.
Although a toddler, Janet remembers the block. “The other businesses were Fred’s Tavern and Price Liquor store.”
She remembers a filling station but wasn’t sure if it was between those two or across the street from the liquor store.
“I think that’s how Bob got started,” Janet Stuck said. “He worked at the filling station, then opened the liquor store and it went on from there.”
I asked Janet what her memories were, even though she was so young during Bert’s heyday.
“Oh, I spent a lot of time with the car hops out on the benches,” she said. One of her favorite foods was the chili and Janet remembers standing on a stool so she could stir it.
“One thing I remember — and we’ve got lots of them — were the root beer mugs,” Janet said. “They would serve root beer out of them ice cold, and they had small, medium and large.”
Janet also recalled Bert and the car hops going out on the lot and playing with hula-hoops.
Janet remembered Winnie Moon, and “… there was another lady called ‘Cookie’ that went to work at Brown’s Shoe Store.”
Janet agrees that Bert never, ever passed the Jumburger recipe on. Even the cooker never again saw the light of day.
“She did not!” Janet said. “The cooker and all of that stuff was still in the basement when she passed away and she was very protective of that recipe.”
“I think that Jumburger is going to remain a mystery, because I’ve got all the Bert’s recipes and it’s not in them.”
Well, next week we’ll wrap all of this up with a pilgrimage to Nu-Way in Wichita and some attempts at recreating the Jumburger.
Let’s get cooking!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.