Lyon County Public Health officials are urging the community to keep using longstanding mitigation strategies after the Kansas Department of Health and Environment identified a case of the mutated and highly contagious variant of COVID-19 in a Kansas resident, earlier this week.
The United Kingdom, or UK, variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus — known as B.1.1.7 — is said to be more contagious than COVID-19. To date, the variant has been detected in 33 U.S. states since Dec. 2020.
Evidence from the UK indicates that this variant spreads much more quickly through the population and, given that fact, may rapidly increase the number of hospitalizations and deaths. More research is needed to confirm this. Some research suggests that the virus binds more tightly to protein receptors called ACE2, which is on the surface of human cells.
The patient is an Ellis County resident. Ellis County, of which the county seat is Hays, is located about three hours west of Emporia. No further information about the patient will be released, according to KDHE.
"What they're saying about the variant is that it can be more contagious than the current virus that we have going on," said Lyon County Public Health administrator Renee Hively. "Viruses do like to mutate and that's why we want to encourage people to continue to test. Testing is still a really good part of identifying what we have in our community, as far as the different types of variants that we have going on."
This variant and any other mutations that could develop will be picked up by the tests used to detect the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
"They can do some genotyping on the viruses that we're testing, and that way we can identify, or the state can identify, quickly if we have an influx — or that virus has mutated," Hively said.
The variant detected in Ellis County was determined through the whole genome sequencing conducted through the laboratories at the KDHE.
Infection Preventionist Ester Knobloch said, while the mutated variant may be more contagious, the mitigation strategies remain the same.
"The same mitigation strategies that we've been using all along are still effective, so masking up, hand hygiene and social distancing will keep you safe," she said.
Knobloch said viruses often mutate as they spread from person-to-person.
"They're not doing their own replication — they're hijacking our body's replication mechanisms," she said. "The replication process doesn't have a lot of integrity in it, so they're pretty sloppy in their application, and because of that, from time to time there's mutations that occur."
Knobloch said sometimes those mutations do not impact how a virus behaves or performs. Other times, they occur in parts of the virus's genetic code.
"That it does make a difference," she said. "Sometimes those mutations make the virus less effective. Other times, like with these variants that we're seeing, it's more easily transmitted."
Some initial reports have suggested that the COVID vaccines may be effective against these new mutations.
"They have done some studies and they do feel like, yes, it's a vaccine that will provide a layer of protection against these variants," Knobloch said. "There are still studies ongoing to determine, 'Will we still have that 95% effectiveness or will it be slightly lower than that?'
"I think that there is some concerns that yes it probably will be slightly lower, but the good news is the way our immune system works, it doesn't create an antibody against just one particular piece of that spike protein, but against multiple areas of that spike protein and so just because you have a mutation in one area doesn't mean that the other antibodies won't still be able to work okay. That is the beauty of the way our immune system works. It will help us still be able to create immunity against these variants."
Hively said it's an important strategy to get vaccinated as soon as you are able. While the county is currently experiencing low vaccine supply and prioritizing people ages 65 and older in phase 2, Lyon County Public Health does have a waiting list for those wishing to be vaccinated. The health department will call those people on the waiting list when their dose is ready for them.
"The way the vaccine is trickling in has been pretty consistent for 500 doses per week," she said. "We can we can manage that. The numbers, you know, people just have to be patient. My concern is all these people are waiting on this list and they all want vaccinated and we're trying to get them vaccinated as quickly as possible. We are going to start scheduling for next week for the 600 doses that we received this week, so we'll get people, off that wait list a lot quicker and that will, I think, make people feel really good that they 'made the list' and they actually are going to get vaccinated. It seems like it's a triumph nowadays. It's an accomplishment; we're excited when we reach out and give them a call and just even to get on the list, but when they get a call to get actually scheduled, it is like winning in the lottery."
