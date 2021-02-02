Police & Sheriff

Incidents Reported

Police

Jan. 29

Attempt - locate, 1500 West St., 8:23 a.m.

Investigative case, Weaver St., 9:06 a.m.

Investigative case, 500 Mechanic St., 10:50 a.m.

Non-injury accident, W 12th Ave. & Prairie St., 11:03 a.m.

Traffic - stop, W 11th Ave. & Congress St., 11:56 a.m.

Non-injury accident, W 12th Ave. & Merchant St., 12:56 p.m.

Violate PFA/PFS, information redacted. 

Traffic - stop, 1800 Merchant St., 9:56 p.m.

Warrant - activity/service, 400 Mechanic St., 11:06 p.m.

Jan. 30

Attempt - locate, 500 Oak St., 8:07 a.m.

Attempt - locate, I-35 & Industrial Rd., 12:23 p.m.

Non-injury accident, 1000 Industrial Rd., 2:37 p.m.

Juvenile problem, information redacted. 

Fire - illegal burning, 1000 East St., 5:17 p.m.

Jan. 31

Traffic - stop, 1300 Merchant St., 2:07 a.m.

Traffic - stop, 1300 Sundown Cir., 4:43 a.m.

Non-injury accident, 3700 W Hwy 50, 9:51 a.m.

Check welfare, 800 Riverview Dr., 3:13 p.m.

Animal problem, 1200 Hatcher St., 4:49 p.m.

Traffic - stop, W 6th Ave. & Albert St., 8:11 p.m.

Family disturbance, information redacted. 

Family disturbance, information redacted. 

Sheriff

Jan. 29

Fire - vehicle, 1300 I-35, 1:34 p.m.

Jan. 30

Traffic - stop, 500 Commercial St., 1:42 a.m.

Fire - vehicle, 1300 I-35, 1:07 p.m.

Injury accident, 1200 KTA, 2:29 p.m.

Jan. 31

Check welfare, 300 E 18th Ave., 1:12 a.m.

Traffic - stop, 1300 Merchant St., 2:07 a.m.

Traffic - stop, W 11th Ave. & Constitution St., 2:08 a.m.

Controlled substance/possession, 400 Mechanic St., 4:20 a.m.

Injury accident, 1300 I-35, 3:02 p.m.

Criminal damage, 1900 Road G, 8:39 p.m.

Feb. 1

Traffic - stop, 1800 Burlingame Rd., 2:18 a.m.

Thefts & Vandalism

Police

Jan. 29

Burglary - vehicle, 10 S Rural St., 5:06 p.m.

Theft - shoplifting, 100 W 12th Ave., 7:21 p.m.

Jan. 30

Burglary - late report, 500 Mechanic St., 8:43 a.m.

Theft - identity, 1000 Rural St., 12:26 p.m.

Theft - late report, 1800 Merchant St., 6:46 p.m.

Jan. 31

Theft - late report, 1100 Lakeview St., 6:05 p.m.

Sheriff

Jan. 29

Theft - identity, 2200 Road U, 3:25 p.m., Reading

Burglary - vehicle, 3500 Road Y, 4:06 p.m., Osage City

Animals

Pet Patrol

To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.

Animal emergency

For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, 342-5545.

Emporia Animal Shelter

Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.

Emporia Veterinary Hospital

Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.

Lottery

