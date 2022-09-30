An Emporia driver was taken to a hospital Thursday evening after a car-pickup collision in north Wichita.
The Kansas Highway Patrol reports Thomas Webb, 39, was driving west on K-96 around 5:15 p.m. when he somehow crashed into the center guardrail. That sent his car across the four-lane highway and into the pickup, which was pulling a trailer.
Both vehicles wound up off the highway on their sides. The pickup went down an embankment.
Webb was taken to Wesley Medical Center with what troopers call “suspected minor injuries.”
A passenger in the pickup is thought to have more serious injuries. James Hight, 31, of Lufkin, Texas was taken to a different Wichita hospital.
The driver of the pickup, Dylan Dudley, 25, of Ozark, Missouri, was not seriously hurt. Troopers say everyone involved wore seatbelts.
