For Emporia High Boys Basketball Coach Beau Welch, the biggest value in Tuesday evening’s season-opening 42-29 loss to Washburn Rural was simply being able to take the court as a single unit.
“We threw a lot of guys out there tonight that were experiencing their first varsity action, or their first taste of meaningful varsity minutes,” Welch said after the game. “Because of COVID circumstances, we’ve had some quarantines. Our top six or seven guys have only been together for about three or four full practices with the way things are right now… We came into the game knowing we were a bigtime work-in-progress.”
In adapting to their first real action of the year, the Spartans employed a steady mix of lineups and substitutions throughout the game, searching for an offensive compliment to senior Charles Snyder’s inside play. An additional — and consistent source — of production would prove hard to find for EHS, however, with offensive stagnation a theme for both teams in a half of play that finished 15-14 in favor of Rural after the Spartans opened on a 9-2 run.
Scoring troubles continued to plague EHS in the second half as the Blues employed a stifling two-three zone, greeting Snyder — and any other Spartan lucky enough to find a gap in the lane — with multiple defenders on each shot attempt. Washburn Rural would again limit EHS to a five-point output in the third quarter after holding the Spartans to single digits efforts in the game’s opening periods, extending the Blues’ cushion to 26-19 heading into the fourth.
“I felt like the pace of the game was exactly what we wanted,” Welch said. “They had a gameplan of really collapsing in on Charles whenever he touched the ball. There were times they were throwing as many as four guys at him to get the ball out of his hands and make things tough on him. It made some of our guys have to step into new roles.”
The final quarter saw the Spartan’s reach double-digit offensive production with 10 points, but EHS was never able to bring its deficit below seven, trailing by as many as 13 points in the contest’s waning minutes.
“Obviously, things didn’t go the way we wanted them to tonight, but there were some things I thought we did well,” Welch said. “I thought [senior] Cameron [Corum] played really well off the bench for us. He’s a guy that’s going to bring energy defensively, and come in and guard with good effort during the minutes he’s on the court …
“The bench is definitely something we’re going to need to continue to develop. We’ve got some guys that need to be able to step in and play for us at a consistent level while our starters are getting some rest. [Playing time] is something that’s going to be earned, and that’s something that is earned through practice. It’s been hard to earn that time when we haven’t been able to have all our guys there consistently.”
The Spartans (0-1) will look to rebound this Friday at Seaman, with tip scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
EHS - Gilpin (4), Leeds (9), Snyder (11), Ortega (5)
