EMPORIA, KS - Terrence George Wilson, 66, Catholic Charities of Northeast Kansas support specialist, passed away Tuesday, August 10, 2021.
Preceded in death by father, George Wilson; mother, Madeline Gannon; sisters, Eileen Glenn and Patricia Bergamy.
Survivors: son, Michael “Mike” (Leslie) Wilson; daughter, Michelle (Chris) Conklin; sisters, Georgia Wertz, Carole Kovacs and Kathy Kennell; niece, Julie Soukup; 10 grandchildren; multiple great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with Catholic Charities of Northeast Kansas, 616 Merchant St., Emporia, KS 66801 and American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Arrangements by Downing & Lahey Mortuary West in Wichita. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.