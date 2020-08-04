Locals needing dental care will have another opportunity, Wednesday.
Covenant Family Dental Care Mobile Dentistry is coming to Emporia from 9 a.m - 3 p.m. on Wednesday and Aug. 19 at the First Church of Nazarene, 2931 W 24th Ave. The dental service will follow safe COVID-19 measures as well as provide a wide range of services to fit patient needs.
“We’re a full service dental practice,” said Dr. Vermelle Brown-Ghoston, owner and doctor at Covenant Family Dental Care. “We do exams, cleanings, all of our x-rays are digital. We do root canals, fillings, extractions. We offer oral conscious sedation for removal of wisdom teeth, we do dentures, we see adults as well as children.”
Brown-Ghoston has operated a brick-and-mortar facility for seven years and was in Topeka for five years, but she noticed an interesting trend in many of her patients.
Her patients were often driving long distances to Topeka. Some of her patients came from Sabetha, Atchinson, Salina and Emporia.
“That caused me to look into what’s the need,” she said.
Most of the areas do not have providers for their needs, socioeconomically or geographically.
“Folks that live in not densely populated areas tend to have problems trying to find a provider in their area, especially when it comes to state insurance. There aren’t a lot of providers that accept state insurance,” Brown-Ghoston said. “I just feel like it’s important for everybody to have access to care. So, I’m just trying to do my part to fulfill the gap in our system and try to provide access care and literally bring that out to our patients.”
Covenant Family Dental Care accepts all different types of Medicaid, Kancare and private insurance plans. They also see patients on a cash basis. If you do not have insurance, they offer discounted rates and a new patient special which is $79.99. They will work with you in terms of getting the treatment completed.
She decided to start the mobile dentistry last summer, and has since planned how to bring dental care to her patients. She closed the doors to the brick-and-mortar facility in January 2020.
While bringing the care to the patients, they still follow their sterilization techniques plus more.
They do biological monitor testing on the autoclave, which is an instrument to sterilize other instruments, on a weekly basis to ensure the instruments are being sterilized. She also informed that they adhere to strict protocols to apply hospital grade surface disinfectants on all contaminants on all surfaces. This was a practice they did prior to the pandemic, but now they just do it more frequently.
“Now all patients are screened when they come on the trailer,” she said. “We have a questionnaire that they fill out, we take their temperature to make sure they’re not running a fever.”
Since the mobile dentistry is small, there is usually one patient inside at a time. Except for when the patient is a child, then the parent is able to come in, too.
“We look forward to coming to Emporia and serving the community,” Brown-Ghoston said.
Call 785-783-8550 or visit website {span}www.covenantfamilydentalcare.com to schedule an appointment. To stay up-to-date with where the mobile dentistry service will be going next, follow @covenantfamilymobiledentistry on Facebook or @cfdc_roadrunner on Instagram.
